Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc.
2386 SR 118
Hunlock Creek, PA 18621
(570) 477-2500
Shanna Legay Scull

Shanna Legay Scull Obituary
Shanna Legay Scull, 56, of Noxen, passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020, at home, surrounded by her husband, two dogs and her cat.

She was born in Deboise on April 11, 1963, and was the daughter of the late Willard and Gloria Runyan Butz.

Shanna graduated from Brockway High School in 1981 and was a volunteer firefighter for several years. She was employed by Mercy Center in Dallas as a nurse's aide. Shanna enjoyed gardening and tending to her flowers. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brother, Scott Runyan.

Shanna is survived by her husband of 18 years, Robert Scull; son, Kevin Michael Quinn; daughters, Cassandra and Megan Quinn; stepdaughters, Tanya, Nicole, Arial and Kayla Scull; brother, Larry Runyan; grandchildren, Lillian and Helen.

A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family. There will be no calling hours.

Private interment will be in Orcutts Grove Cemetery, Noxen.

Arrangements are by Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc., state Routes 29 and 118, Pikes Creek.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Team Gleason Foundation, 3525 Bienville St., New Orleans, LA 70119.

Condolences can be made at clswansonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 6, 2020
