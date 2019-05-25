Shannon N. Karaffa, 42, of Plains Twp., passed away Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at her home after suffering a brain aneurysm.
Born in Wilkes-Barre, Shannon was the daughter of Lorraine "Cookie" Blaine of Plains Twp. and William Callahan of Dallas.
Shannon was a graduate of GAR High School, Wilkes-Barre, and attended College Misericordia.
She was employed as a server for Avenue Diner, Wyoming, and My Sister's Kitchen, Duryea.
Surviving are her mother, Lorraine "Cookie" Blaine, and companion, Gary Burginia, Plains Twp.; father, William Callahan and his wife, Karen; husband Joseph Karaffa III, Duryea; daughters, Caitlyn Callahan, Larksville; Carly Karaffa, Duryea; and son, Jovanni Karaffa; grandson, Grayson Raczkowski, and his father, Gary Raczkowski; sister, Jackie Callahan, Plains Twp.; brothers, Scott Callahan, Tunkhannock, and William Callahan, Hanover Twp.; nephews and nieces.
A celebration of Shannon's life will be held at a later date with the time and place to be determined. Arrangements are by Corcoran Funeral Home Inc., 20 S. Main St., Plains, PA 18705.
Memorial donations may be made to the or to Shannon's daughters in Shannon's memory.
For information or to leave Shannon's family a message of condolence, please visit www.corcoranfuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 25, 2019