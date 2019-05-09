Shannon R. Allen Jr. of Oxford Street, Hanover Twp., sadly passed away Sunday, May 5, 2019.
Born on June 1, 1970, he was the son of the Late Shannon R. Allen Sr. He is survived by his daughter, Addison Harry; mother, Diane Ruth Farretti (Gallo); stepfather, Nick Chirico; long-time companion, Brenda Gwynn; stepdaughter, Kristy Baynes; uncle, Lenord; and aunt, Sandra Wysocki; uncle, Ray Spence; aunt, Gina Marie Ferretti; uncle, Ronald Ferretti Sr.; aunt, Susan Rupert; and many cousins, including Elyse Oswald.
Shannon was a graduate of Hanover Twp. High School, Class of 1988, and attended Wilkes University.
He later opened Shanix Restaurant, the Poplar Inn, P.T.'s Late Nite, where he was the former operator of these restaurants.
He will be sadly missed by his loving family and friends.
There will be no calling hours and services.
Arrangements are by Mamary-Durkin Funeral Service, 59 Parrish St., Wilkes-Barre.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 9, 2019