Sharon A. Leskosky, 70, of Hanover Twp., passed away Monday, April 27, 2020, from the COVID-19 virus in St. Luke's University Hospital-Bethlehem Campus.
Sharon was born in Wilkes-Barre, a daughter of the late Margaret Webb O'Day. She was a graduate of Hanover High School, Class of 1967. Sharon had been employed as a production line worker at various local manufacturing plants.
Sharon enjoyed raising her son, Robert, and going to "lots and lots" of baseball games. In-between games, she enjoyed camping, trips to Ocean City, Md., trips out west, going to casinos and NASCAR Racing. Sharon was also an avid New York Yankee fan.
In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her brother, Joseph O'Day.
Surviving are her husband, Robert G. Leskosky, with whom she would have celebrated 47 years of marriage on April 28; son, Robert J. Leskosky and his wife, Nicole, Schnecksville; grandsons, Parker Matthew; and Dalton James; sister, Lorraine Wheeler, Mesa, Ariz.; brothers, Robert O'Day and his wife, Luwanda, Edmond, Okla.; and Michael O'Day, and his wife, Deborah, Hobbie; sister-in-law, Joan O'Day, Mountain Top; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be private. There will be no calling hours. A public celebration of Sharon's life will be held at a later date.
Interment will be in Holy Trinity Cemetery, Bear Creek Twp.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 30, 2020