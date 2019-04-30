Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sharon A. Pavlick. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Sharon A. Pavlick, 71, of Mountain Top, entered into eternal rest Wednesday, April 24, 2019, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center.



Born in Wilkes-Barre, she was the daughter of the late Andrew and Dorothy Griffin Pavlick.



Sharon was a life resident of Mountain Top and a member of St. Jude Parish, Mountain Top. After many years of dedicated service, she retired from the Crestwood School District. It was because of her dedication that she got close to many of her students, especially Joey.



Sharon was also a local Democratic committee member and was very involved with the local Democratic party, where she spent many election days working at the voting sites.



Sharon was preceded in death, in addition to her parents, by her brother, Andrew Pavlick.



Sharon is survived by her best friend since childhood, Peggy Fornitt; her two godchildren, Molly and Mindy; as well as many cousins.



The public is invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial for Sharon to be held at 9:30 a.m. Friday in St. Jude's Church, Mountain Top. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Drums.



McCune Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.

