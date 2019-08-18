|
Sharon A. Steinkirchner, 72, of Dallas, passed away on Wednesday evening, Aug. 14, 2019, at The Gardens at East Mountain, Wilkes-Barre.
She was born in Wilkes-Barre, the daughter of the late Charles and Irene Mangold Thennes. She was a graduate of E.L. Meyers High School. She worked as a home health nurses aide for various home health agencies. She was a member of St. Therese's Church, Shavertown. She was a loving and caring wife, mother and grandmother.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Francis; and a brother, James Thennes.
Surviving are her son, David Bobrowski and his wife, Patti, Sweet Valley; daughters, Deborah Brady and her companion, Tim Kohl, Kingston; Kimberlee Dent, Harding; sisters, Patricia Barber and her husband, Malcolm, Wilkes-Barre; Deborah Ostrowski and her companion, Scott Brozowski, Wilkes-Barre; Margaret Schwerdtman and her husband, James, Orange; brother, Charles Thennes and wife, Betty, Hanover Twp.; seven grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Sharon enjoyed ceramics, playing Scrabble with friends and family, camping at Moyer's Grove and attending auctions with her husband. She especially loved the companionship of her cats, Brody and Kip. She will be sadly missed by her family and friends.
Sharon's family would like to give a special thank you to all the nurses and aides at The Gardens who cared for Sharon during her residency.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Tuesday in St. Therese's Church, South Pioneer Avenue and Davis Street, Shavertown. Private interment will be in St. Nicholas Cemetery, Shavertown.
Family and friends may call at the church from 9:30 a.m. Tuesday until the time of service.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Sharon's memory to Blue Chip Farm Animal Refuge, 974 Lockville Road, Dallas, PA 18612.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Aug. 18, 2019