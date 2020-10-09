Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Sharon Baronitis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sharon Baronitis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sharon Baronitis Obituary

Sharon Baronitis, born in Edwardsville, passed away Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at the age of 69.

A woman of exceptional strength, humor, compassion, charity and love, Sharon was a lifelong resident of Luzerne County. She worked in the banking industry for more than 40 years, as well as opened Creativity Candies with her childhood sweetheart and forever partner, Fred. Over her many vibrant years, Sharon lived her life to the fullest. She treated each and every person in her life with open arms and immediate friendship. She enriched the lives of all around her with her welcoming spirit and genuine respect and kindness.

Her spirit will live on through her husband, Fred Baronitis; her daughter, Megan Baronitis-Birdsall; her son-in-law, Jim Birdsall; the apple of her eye, granddaughter, Lily; her sisters, Maryann Barvinski; and Louann Addison (Fred); her sisters-in-law, Johanna Jones (George); and Kathy Laskowski (John); nephews, Samuel Addison; and George Jones (Melinda); and nieces, Jennifer Floryan (Joel); and Katelynn Laskowski; in-laws, John and Katherine Baronitis; great-nephews, Mason Jones; and Alexander Floryan; great-niece, Aubrey Jones.

A memorial Mass service and celebration of life will be arranged at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the ASPCA (www.aspca.org), St. Jude's or the Ronald McDonald House.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sharon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -