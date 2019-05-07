Guest Book View Sign Service Information Rosenberg Funeral Chapel - Wilkes Barre 348 S. River St Wilkes Barre , PA 18702 (570)-822-1210 Send Flowers Obituary

Sharon Cohen of Kingston died Monday morning, May 6, 2019, with family by her side, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.



Born in Hazleton, she was the daughter of the late Harry and Marion Smuylan and was a graduate of Hazleton High School and Luzerne County Community College.



Sharon and her late husband, Norman, owned and operated "Images A Hair Salon" for many years. She worked for Temple Israel and later Luzerne County Community College until her retirement.



She was a volunteer for Northeast Sight Services, an advocate for woman of domestic violence and was a member of Temple Israel and other civic and religious organizations. Sharon enjoyed watching Golden Girls and spending time laughing with family and friends.



Her loving nature was evident to all. She always had a sparkle in her eye and a kind word to say to anyone that crossed her path. Her warm unique outgoing personality left an everlasting impression. Her sense of humor was one of a kind.



She had the most beautiful soul that shined though even till the very end. She was so selfless in her approach to life and was always looking out for other people. Not enough could be said about how proud she was of her children; they were the sunshine of her life.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Norman Cohen, in 1984.



She is survived by her son, Jason Cohen, Kingston; daughter, Amy Cohen, Pittsburgh; sisters, Connie Roth and her husband, Eugene, Wilkes-Barre; Donna Schecter and her husband, William, Stroudsburg; and several nieces and nephews.



Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Rosenberg Funeral Chapel Inc., 348 S. River St., Wilkes-Barre, with Rabbi Larry Kaplan, Rabbi Dovid Kaplan and Cantor Ahron Abraham officiating.



Interment will follow in Temple Israel Cemetery, 212 Dennison St., Swoyersville.



Shiva will be observed at 46 S. Dawes Ave., Kingston, from 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday and from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday.



Memorial contributions, may be made to Jewish National Fund, 6425 Living Place, 2nd floor, Pittsburgh, PA 15235 or the .



Visit

Sharon Cohen of Kingston died Monday morning, May 6, 2019, with family by her side, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.Born in Hazleton, she was the daughter of the late Harry and Marion Smuylan and was a graduate of Hazleton High School and Luzerne County Community College.Sharon and her late husband, Norman, owned and operated "Images A Hair Salon" for many years. She worked for Temple Israel and later Luzerne County Community College until her retirement.She was a volunteer for Northeast Sight Services, an advocate for woman of domestic violence and was a member of Temple Israel and other civic and religious organizations. Sharon enjoyed watching Golden Girls and spending time laughing with family and friends.Her loving nature was evident to all. She always had a sparkle in her eye and a kind word to say to anyone that crossed her path. Her warm unique outgoing personality left an everlasting impression. Her sense of humor was one of a kind.She had the most beautiful soul that shined though even till the very end. She was so selfless in her approach to life and was always looking out for other people. Not enough could be said about how proud she was of her children; they were the sunshine of her life.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Norman Cohen, in 1984.She is survived by her son, Jason Cohen, Kingston; daughter, Amy Cohen, Pittsburgh; sisters, Connie Roth and her husband, Eugene, Wilkes-Barre; Donna Schecter and her husband, William, Stroudsburg; and several nieces and nephews.Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Rosenberg Funeral Chapel Inc., 348 S. River St., Wilkes-Barre, with Rabbi Larry Kaplan, Rabbi Dovid Kaplan and Cantor Ahron Abraham officiating.Interment will follow in Temple Israel Cemetery, 212 Dennison St., Swoyersville.Shiva will be observed at 46 S. Dawes Ave., Kingston, from 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday and from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday.Memorial contributions, may be made to Jewish National Fund, 6425 Living Place, 2nd floor, Pittsburgh, PA 15235 or the .Visit www.rosenbergfuneralchapel.com for information. Published in Citizens' Voice on May 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Citizens Voice Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.