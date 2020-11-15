Home

Beth Israel Boynton Beach Chapel
11115 S Jog Rd
Boynton Beach, FL 33437
(561) 732-3000
Memorial service
Friday, Nov. 20, 2020
Beth Israel Memorial Chapel
11115 Jog Road
Boynton Beach, FL
Sharon (Freed) Falkowitz, 82, of Tampa, Fla., passed away Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020.

She was formerly a resident of Boynton Beach, Fla., and Kingston.

Survivors include her husband, Daniel Falkowitz; sons, Steven Falkowitz and Kenneth Falkowitz; daughter, Lisa Goodman; grandchildren, Benjamin, Sarah, Paige, Lindsay, Drew and Elana; brother, Joel Freed; sister, Helene Brill.

A memorial service will be held Friday in Beth Israel Memorial Chapel, 11115 Jog Road, Boynton Beach, FL 33437, with Rabbi Anthony Fratello officiating.

Contributions may be made in memory of Sharon Falkowitz to Memorial Sloan Kettering Foundation or .


