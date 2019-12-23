|
Sharon Zyblewski Forsey, 75, passed away peacefully Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at Wesley Village under the care of Hospice of the Sacred Heart.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Stanley Forsey, and her sister, Carol Miller.
Left in mourning are her sister, Nancy Kopko and husband, Robert; and her cousin, Antoinette Cisowski. She cherished her daughter, Michelle
Tovcimak and her husband, Stephen; grandchildren, Stephen and Sarah Tovcimak; daughter, Karen Padden and her husband, Robert; grandchildren, Logan and Ian Padden; son, Frank Forsey and his wife, Shannon Burke.
Renowned for her kitchen skills and her love of the beach, Sharon brought a smile to the face of everyone who knew her. Whether it was crafts or crocheting, she was artistic, intelligent, and contrary to taking anyone's nonsense. She spent over 20 years as a clerk with the Hanover Twp. Police Department, but her proudest achievements were her children and grandchildren. She wasn't just a mother or grandmother to them; she was a loving parent to everyone who came through her doors. Her passing will leave a hole in the hearts of all of her friends and extended family for a long time to come.
Memorial arrangements are being made by the family after the holidays. In lieu of flowers or gifts, she would prefer to have you spend time with the ones you love.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Mamary-Durkin Funeral Service, Inc., 59 Parrish St., Wilkes-Barre.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Dec. 23, 2019