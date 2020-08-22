Home

Yeosock Funeral Home - Plains
40 South Main Street
Plains, PA 18705
(570) 823-1001
Sharon Lynn Noble


1954 - 2020
Sharon Lynn Noble Obituary

Sharon Lynn Noble, 66, of Duryea, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at Residential Hospice Geisinger South Wilkes Barre.

She was born Jan. 14, 1954, raised in West Pittston, and the daughter of the late Donald and Eleanor Noble of West Pittston. Sharon attended West Pittston school and was long time employee of Topps Chewing Gum in Duryea. She enjoyed the outdoors especially the peace and serenity of her sister's house.

She loved being around her family especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Our mother, sister and cherished grandmother will be loved and forever missed by all that knew her. Sharon is survived by her daughter, Kimberly O'Boyle and fiancé, Michael Wescott, Duryea; son, Vincent O'Boyle and wife, Jennifer O'Boyle, Wilkes-Barre; sister, Elaine Noble; and brother, Donald Noble, Dupont; sister, Virgina Powell; brother in-law, David Powell and nephew, also known to her as "My Boy" Christopher Powell, all of Springbrook; many other nieces and nephews; grandchildren, Chrissy Kresge, Pittston Twp.; Zachary Serpe, Jordan O'Boyle and Bryden Frisbie, Duryea; Travis O'Boyle, Wilkes-Barre.

She is preceded in death by her sister, Bernice "Bunny" Noble and grandson, Elijah Phillip O'Boyle.

There will be a celebration of life gathering at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are by Yeosock Funeral Home, Plains Twp.


