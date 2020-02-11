|
Sharon M. Walton, 74, formerly of Hanover Twp., passed away Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at Timber Ridge Health Care Center, surrounded by her loving family.
Sharon was born in Wilkes-Barre, a daughter of the late John J. Sr. and Mary Christopher Ostrum. She was a graduate of Meyers High School. Prior to her retirement, Sharon was employed for many years as a bank teller by PNC Bank.
Sharon was an accomplished tennis player, competing in the USTA.
Surviving are her sons, Darren P. Emma and his wife, Lynn, Nanticoke; and Jason S. Emma, Dallas; grandsons, Alex and Ashton Emma; brother, John J. Ostrum Jr. and his wife, Mickie, Wilkes-Barre; sister, Jill Williams and her husband, Gordon, Wilkes-Barre Twp.; aunts; uncle; nieces; nephews; and cousins.
Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m. Friday from Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre, with a Mass Christian Burial to follow at 10 a.m. in St. Nicholas Church, 226 S. Washington St., Wilkes-Barre.
Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp.
Family and friends are welcome to attend a memorial celebration from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be sent by visiting Sharon's obituary at www.natandgawlas.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 11, 2020