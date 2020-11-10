Home

POWERED BY

Services
Richard H. Disque Funeral Home, Inc.
2940 Memorial Highway
Dallas, PA 18612
(570) 675-3255
Resources
More Obituaries for Sharon Rice
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sharon (Moran) Rice

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sharon (Moran) Rice Obituary

Sharon Rice (nee Moran), a wife, mother, and lifelong resident of Dallas, passed away peacefully Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at her home, surrounded by family at the age of 64.

She was born on Aug. 18, 1956, in Wilkes-Barre, and was the only child of the late Francis John and Helen Moran (nee Shilale). She graduated from Meyers High School in 1974.

She is survived by her husband, William Rice; her four sons, John (Shannon) Michalak; Matthew (Nicole) Rice; Josh Rice; and Justin (Paige) Rice; her five grandchildren, AJ Michalak; Paige Michalak; Mason Rice; Noelle Rice; and Alaina Rice.

A special thank you to Dr. Saidman for Sharon's care over the last several years.

According to her wishes, arrangements will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Foundation for Women's Cancer Research, c/o 230 W. Monroe St., Suite 710, Chicago, IL 60606.

Arrangements are under the direction of Richard H. Disque Funeral Home Inc., 2940 Memorial Highway, Dallas.

Online condolences may be made at DisquefuneralHome.com.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sharon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -