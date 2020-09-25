Home

POWERED BY

Services
Yeosock Funeral Home - Plains
40 South Main Street
Plains, PA 18705
(570) 823-1001
Resources
More Obituaries for Shawn Kuhns
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shawn Kuhns

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shawn Kuhns Obituary

Shawn Kuhns 41, passed away unexpectedly Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, at his residence in Wilkes-Barre.

Shawn is survived by his mother, Mary Kuhns; his brother, James Kuhns; and his children, Hayden Jameson Kuhns; and Colin McKenney Kuhns.

Shawn was born Feb. 2, 1979, to Robert and Mary Kuhns. He graduated from Coughlin High School. Shawn was a proud veteran of the U.S. Marines and was an avid fan of all Pittsburgh sports teams. Shawn will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

A celebration of life event will be held at a later date.

Contact James Kuhns, 570-239-3155, for details.

Arrangements are by Yeosock Funeral Home, Plains Twp.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shawn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -