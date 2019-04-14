Sheila A. Seman, 61, of the Hanover section of Nanticoke, passed on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, surrounded by her family at the home of her daughter Rebecca Seman in Nanticoke.
|
Born Feb. 1, 1958, in Wilkes-Barre, Sheila was the daughter of the late Eugene A. and Eleanor M. Markiewicz Cooper.
She attended St. Francis Catholic Elementary School, and graduated from Greater Nanticoke Senior High School, and Wilkes-Barre Area Vocational Technical School.
Sheila was a licensed practical nurse and worked at Hampton House in Hanover Twp. for many years. She later became a medical records director at Mountain View Care Center in Scranton prior to focusing her attention on raising her family. She enjoyed spending time with her family, gardening, cooking, traveling and trading stories with family and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Linda Rittenhouse.
Surviving are her loving husband of 35 years, Michael T. Seman; daughter, Rebecca; son, Adam (Samantha); grandchildren, Bridget, Alex, and Rose, all of Nanticoke; sisters, Catherine Mistrot, Luzerne; Jeanne Keeley, Camp Hill; brothers, Timothy and Patrick, Nanticoke; Kevin (Maureen), Warrior Run; Brian (Donna), Shickshinny; and several nieces and nephews.
Sheila was a gentle person who could bring out the best in people and was a true friend to all who crossed her path. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
The family would like to extend their gratitude to Doctors Adjei and Oxenburg for the compassionate care they provided to Sheila during her time of need.
Family and friends are invited to attend the funeral service, which will be conducted at 10 a.m. Wednesday by the Rev. James Nash at St. Faustina Kowalska Parish Church, 520 S. Hanover St., Nanticoke.
Condolences may also be sent to the family online at [email protected]
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 14, 2019