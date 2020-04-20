|
|
Sheila Ashley Ferris, 88, of Highland Park Senior Living, Wilkes-Barre Twp., passed away peacefully Friday, April 17, 2020, after a lengthy illness, not COVID-19 related, at Timber Ridge Skilled Nursing Facility.
Born in Cleveland, Ohio, on March 2, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Edward Elton and Edna Mae McDonald Ashley. She attended Rosedale Elementary School in Cleveland, graduated from East High School in 1949, and attended Cleveland College. She was married to the Rev Thomas H. Ferris for 41 years, and together they raised three children.
Sheila was a preschool teacher, Sunday school teacher, secretary and worked for many years as a certified nursing assistant retiring from Mercy Hospital, Wilkes-Barre. She was a loving wife and mother, and absolutely adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was a member of Grace Episcopal Church, Kingston, and a member of the St. Martha's Guild.
Sheila was preceded in death by her loving husband, the Rev. Thomas H. Ferris, on Jan. 1, 1992.
Surviving is a loving daughter, Robin A. Yedlock and her husband, Joseph, Hanover Twp.; two loving sons, Brian L. Ferris and his wife, Diana, Wichita, Kan.; and Scott A. Ferris, Topeka, Kan.; grandchildren, Zachary (Elanor) Ferris, Ashleigh Ferris, Audrey (Mike) Mill, Sarah (Pete) Moro; great-grandchildren, Gabrielle and Lydia Mill.
We would like to thank the staff and caregivers at Highland Park Senior Living who took wonderful care of Mom for nearly three years. She loved you all.
Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, a memorial service to celebrate her life will be held at a later date. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family with interment in Maple Hill Cemetery, Hanover Twp.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Grace Episcopal Church, 30 Butler St., Kingston, PA 18704.
Services have been entrusted to Kniffen O'Malley Leffler Funeral & Cremation Services, Wilkes-Barre.
Condolences can be left for the family at KniffenFuneralHome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 20, 2020