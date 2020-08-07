Home

Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc.
255 McAlpine St.
Duryea, PA 18642
570-457-4387
Sheila E. McLaughlin


1950 - 2020
Sheila E. McLaughlin Obituary

Sheila E. McLaughlin, 69, of Avoca, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Twp.

She was born in Avoca on Nov. 1, 1950, the daughter of the late Cornelius and Mary O'Neill McLaughlin.

She was a member of Queen of the Apostles Church, Avoca. She was a 1968 graduate of St. John the Evangelist High School, Pittston, and a graduate of Wilkes University, where she received her bachelor's and master's degree in education. Sheila retired from the Pittston Area School District after many years of employment as a middle school teacher.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, Patrick McLaughlin.

Sheila is survived by her brother, Kevin, Webster, N.Y.; and sisters, Helene McLaughlin, with whom she resided; and Molly Memmi and her husband, John, Hershey. Also surviving are her nieces and nephews, Neil McLaughlin and his wife, Becca; Meghan McLaughlin; and Sean and Ian Memmi.

Funeral services will be privately held in St. Mary's Cemetery, Avoca.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Queen of the Apostles Church, 715 Hawthorne St. Avoca, PA 18641.

Arrangements are made by Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc., 255 McAlpine St., Duryea.

Condolences may be made to www.kiesingerfuneralservices.com.


