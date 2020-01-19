|
|
Sheila M. Pokrinchak, 72, of Nanticoke, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, surrounded by her loving family in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.
Born Sept. 7, 1947, in Lee Park Section of Hanover Twp., she was the daughter of the late Nicholas Houlis and Adeline Krainik Houlis. Sheila was a graduate of Hanover High School and Empire Beauty School, Wilkes-Barre. She was a member of St. Faustina's Parish, Nanticoke. Prior to her retirement, she was employed by Sallie Mae as a repurchaser. Prior to that, she was the owner and operator of Sheila's Beauty Salon, in Honey Pot section of Nanticoke.
In her spare time, Sheila enjoyed making ceramics, reading and taking trips to the casino. She loved her family and loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Stella Sciandra; and aunts and uncles, including her Uncle Junior and Aunt Mary Ann from Pittsburgh.
Surviving are her loving children, Leslie Kratz and her husband, Thomas, Nanticoke; Wesley Pokrinchak and his wife, Michelle, Shavertown; Nicholas Pokrinchak and his wife, Kim, Honey Pot section of Nanticoke; and Marcus Pokrinchak and his wife, Jennifer, Swoyersville; grandchildren, Nina, Kyle, Tyler, Zachary and Molly.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Entombment will be in St. Mary's Mausoleum, Hanover Twp.
Arrangements are by S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home, Plymouth.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Jan. 19, 2020