Shelbey Grey Culver, 20, of Berwick, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, in Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, after courageously battling many medical issues during her short life.
Born in Bloomsburg on May 12, 1999, she was the daughter of Todd and Michele Minnier Culver, Berwick. Shelbey was currently in her senior year at Berwick High School, and always had a good time attending the life skills activities, especially the dances.
She was a member of Faith United Evangelical Lutheran Church, Nescopeck. She liked putting puzzles together and playing UNO. She loved watching Disney movies and listening to movie sound tracks. She enjoyed riding at Eos.
She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Carol Minnier; and her great-grandparents.
In addition to her parents, she will be greatly missed by her sisters, Whitley Culver, State College; Tawney Culver, at home; grandparents, Paul and Emily Killian Culver, Shickshinny; Arthur and Mary Ann Bittenbender Naugle, Berwick; and David Minnier, Mountain Top; aunts and uncles, Colleen and Ed Lanning; Bret and Kristin Culver; Penny and Len Hill, all from Shickshinny; Travis and Kristina Culver, Berwick; Heather and Brian Seigfried, Shickshinny; Corin and John Ulichney, Catawissa; Laurie and Steve Clark, West Chatham, Mass.; and Geoffrey Naugle, Berwick; cousins, Clint, Laura, Brandon, Janelle, Michael, Jenny, Melanie, Maddie, Bella, Levi, Grace, Daniel, Charlee, Hillary, Stephanie; and Melanie; several great aunts and uncles, including Jack and Lella Samsel, Bloomsburg; and her best friend, Cindy Shoemaker.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at Heller Funeral Home LLC, 633 E. Third St., Nescopeck, with the Rev. Jeffrey Odgren officiating. Burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery, Berwick. Family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday and from 10 a.m. until the time of service Monday.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Eos Therapeutic Riding Center, 288 Dahl Road, Bloomsburg, PA 17815; or Ronald McDonald House, 100 Academy Ave., Danville, PA 17822.
If you are attending the viewing or service in celebration of Shelbey's life, please wear any color of the rainbow.
Messages of comfort may be sent to [email protected]
Published in Citizens' Voice on Jan. 10, 2020