Sheldon "Bucky" Evans MacAvoy passed away Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, in Richmond, Va.
Mr. MacAvoy was a native of Shavertown and was born Feb. 24, 1932, to the late Stanley Robert MacAvoy and Elizabeth Wood Evans MacAvoy. He was a proud member of the 1949 class of Kingston Twp. High School.
He served in the United States Army until his honorable discharge on March 3, 1955. He returned to the Back Mountain where he began working for his uncle at Evans Rexall Drug Store. He worked many years as a salesman for MAC tools and then worked 10 years as a corrections officer at State Correctional Institute, Dallas.
He was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church for almost 60 years. He was also a member of the George M. Dallas Masonic Lodge and was a past master. Bucky enjoyed traveling with his wife, skiing, golfing, swimming and fishing. His cherished memories were of hunting with his uncle, Shel, and, in later years, hunting with his sons and grandsons.
Bucky was predeceased by the love of his life, Ethel Mae Smith, with whom he shared almost 66 years of married life.
He is survived by his four children, daughter Judy Powell and husband, Wayne; son, Dan and wife, Janice; son, Tom and wife, Wanda; and daughter, Sue Sweet and husband, Chris. He is also survived by 11 grandchildren, Michael Powell; Becky Cox and husband, John; Sarah Arnold and husband, Joel; Josh MacAvoy and wife, Christie; Christa Threlfall and husband, Jonathan; Tom MacAvoy and wife, Cheyanne; Jennifer Marks and husband, Seth; Nathan MacAvoy and wife, Martha; Amanda Stevens; Erick Sweet; and Laura Sweet; as well as the blessing of 27 great-grandchildren. In addition, he is survived by his sister, Lois Helfrich and husband, Paul; and his dearest friends, Bill and Jean Long, Trucksville.
Visitation with the family will be at 10 a.m. Thursday in St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Dallas, with a funeral service at 11 a.m.
Interment will follow in Mount Greenwood Cemetery, Trucksville.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 474 Yalick Road. PO Box 802, Dallas, PA 18612, or the local , 57 N. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701.
Arrangements are by Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc., state Routes 29 and 118, Pikes Creek.
Condolences can be made at clswansonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Nov. 12, 2019