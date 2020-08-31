Home

Sheldon Lee Schell Jr.

Sheldon Lee Schell Jr. Obituary

Sheldon Lee Schell Jr., 32, of Duncannon, passed away unexpectedly Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at his home.

Born Feb. 14, 1988, in Orlando, Fla., he was the son of Sheldon Lee Schell Sr., Pittston. and the late Dawn Wolfe Croak.

Sheldon was full of life. He made everyone laugh and was a wonderful father with a heart of gold. He was taken too soon.

He will be missed and never forgotten

In addition to his father, he leaves behind his fiancé, Nina Grace Rumbaugh and their five-year-old son, Alexander; sister, Kristen Marie Croak; brothers, Sean Wolf, Jesse Long and Rickey Long; and aunts, uncles and cousins.

Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Cooper Field in Duncannon.

Boyer Family Funeral Home is honored to handle the arrangements for the Schell family.


