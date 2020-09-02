Home

Boyer Family Funeral Homes
230 N High St
Duncannon, PA 17020
(717) 834-9091
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 5, 2020
2:00 PM
Cooper Field
Duncannon, PA
Sheldon Lee Schell Jr.

Sheldon Lee Schell Jr. Obituary

Sheldon Lee Schell Jr. was born Feb. 14, 1988, in Orange County, Fla., to Sheldon Schell Sr. and the late Dawn Marie Wolfe. Sheldon unexpectedly passed away Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at home.

Sheldon was full of life, made everyone laugh and was a wonderful father and was a heart of gold. He leaves behind his fiancée, Nina Grace Rumbaugh; his five year old son, Alexander Xavier John Schell; his father, Sheldon Lee Schell Sr.; his stepmother, Beth Ann Long; his sister, Kristen Marie Croak; brothers, Sean Wolfe; Jesse Long; Ricky Long; and aunts, uncles and nieces.

Then he was preceded in death by his mother, Dawn Marie Wolfe; aunts, uncles as well as maternal and paternal grandparents.

Then Sheldon was taken away too soon and he will be forever missed and never forgotten.

Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Cooper Field, Duncannon.


