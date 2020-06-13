|
Sheldon R. Phillips, 73, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away early Monday morning, June 8, 2020, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Twp.
Born Oct. 13, 1946, in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of the late Sheldon and Elsie (Williams) Phillips. He attended Meyers High School. So that he wouldn't go hungry, he claimed he knew how to cook, and served in that capacity in the Army with Battery C, 7th Battalion, 8th Artillery in Vietnam, and later was a reservist with the 109th Field Artillery. He worked hard all his life, getting a paper route when he was 12 years old, and working ever since. He was employed in the printing industry for the majority of his life, and recently retired from Graphic Packaging in February.
While he was never much of a talker (he left that to his wife), he had a sense of humor that was particularly in evidence in the company of his life-long best friend, the late James Langan. He always said that everyone needs help sometimes, and he always tried to be that help when he could. He was a wonderful husband, father, brother and friend, but no one would argue that the role he most enjoyed was that of Pop to his three grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Hannah, and his brother-in-law, Harold Galey.
He is survived by his wife of more than 50 years, the former Margaret "Peggie" Hager; two daughters, Sherralee Phillips Barnak and her husband, Bob, Jenkins Twp., and Bethany Phillips and her husband, Daniel Fiske, Los Angeles, Calif.; his adored and cherished grandchildren, Marina, Lucas and Reese; his beloved sister, Charlotte; a niece and nephews, great-nieces and nephew.
Due to ongoing coronavirus concerns, a memorial service will be held at a later date at the discretion of the family.
Services have been placed in the care of the Yanaitis Funeral Home Inc., Plains Twp.
Published in Citizens' Voice on June 13, 2020