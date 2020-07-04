Home

Shelly Welter Obituary

Shelly Welter, 58, of Suscon, passed away Tuesday June 30, 2020, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

She was born in Suscon April 11, 1962, and was the daughter of Patricia Kohl Guide and the late Martin T. Guide.

Shelly graduated from Pittston Area High School and grew up in Suscon.

She retired from Corning Inc., Pittston Twp. She loved her family,

friends, dogs, camping and motorcycles. She will be deeply missed by

all who knew and loved her.

In addition to her mother Patricia, Shelly is survived by her husband of

17 years, Michael Welter, and her beloved dogs, Jax, and Abbie; her sister,

Teresa Breymeier and husband, Thomas; in-laws, Theodore and Patricia

Welter; sister-in-law, Debora Welter Wruble and husband, Joseph;

brother-in-law, Ted Welter and wife, Michelle; and many nieces, nephews,

aunts and uncles.

In addition to her father, Martin, she is preceded in death by her beloved

dogs, Lucky, Lucie and Eddie.

Shelly's family will hold a celebration of her life at a later date.

Arrangements are made by Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc., 255

McAlpine St., Duryea.

Condolences may be made to www.kiesingerfuneralservices.com.


