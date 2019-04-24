Sherry Ann Cease, 50, of Ashley, formerly of Plymouth Twp., passed away Saturday, April 20, 2019, at home.
She was born July 11, 1968, in Kingston and was the daughter of the late Linda Partington Cease and Glenn Cease.
Sherry was a graduate of Nanticoke High School and was employed by Ollie's as a waitress.
She is survived by her father, Glenn Cease; children, Nicole Reeves and husband, Robert II; Steven Hanadel; and Kayla Switzer; sisters, Theresa Krashnak and husband, Aaron; Lisa Dwojewski and husband, Bob; Jason Cease and wife, April; partner, John Switzer; grandchildren, Prestyn, Lincoln and Evangeline; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. Friday in Valley View Union Chapel, Mountain Road, Larksville, with the Rev. Ronald Cease officiating.
Friends may call from 6 p.m. until the service Friday in the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the church.
Arrangements are by Williams-Hagen Funeral Home, 114 W. Main St., Plymouth.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 24, 2019