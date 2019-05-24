Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sherry Donella Brooks. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Sherry Donella Brooks, 45, of Nanticoke, died Saturday, May 18, 2019, at her residence.



She was born in Easton on Aug. 21, 1973, the daughter of Donald R. Teeter and Bertha Miller Watkins.



She was a 1992 graduate of Hunterdon Central High School and went on to pursue her Bachelor of Science in accounting from Rutgers University.



She was employed by Bank of America as a wiring transfer agent until her retirement in 2015.



She was a former member of Nebo Baptist Church, Nanticoke. Sherry was always a very special daughter to her parents, a special wife and mother. She will always be remembered for being herself.



Surviving, besides her parents, are her husband of 14 years, Charles Brooks; sons, Peter Hendershot III and Benjamin Brooks; daughters, Gabrielle Brooks and Mary Miller; sisters, Freda Lescoe and Tammy Miller; and several nieces and nephews.



Private services were held at the convenience of the family.



Sherry Brooks will always be remembered and never forgotten. She will always be with us in our hearts.

Sherry Donella Brooks, 45, of Nanticoke, died Saturday, May 18, 2019, at her residence.She was born in Easton on Aug. 21, 1973, the daughter of Donald R. Teeter and Bertha Miller Watkins.She was a 1992 graduate of Hunterdon Central High School and went on to pursue her Bachelor of Science in accounting from Rutgers University.She was employed by Bank of America as a wiring transfer agent until her retirement in 2015.She was a former member of Nebo Baptist Church, Nanticoke. Sherry was always a very special daughter to her parents, a special wife and mother. She will always be remembered for being herself.Surviving, besides her parents, are her husband of 14 years, Charles Brooks; sons, Peter Hendershot III and Benjamin Brooks; daughters, Gabrielle Brooks and Mary Miller; sisters, Freda Lescoe and Tammy Miller; and several nieces and nephews.Private services were held at the convenience of the family.Sherry Brooks will always be remembered and never forgotten. She will always be with us in our hearts. Published in Citizens' Voice on May 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Citizens Voice Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close