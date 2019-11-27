Home

Williams-Hagen Funeral Home Inc.
114 West Main Street
Plymouth, PA 18651
(570) 779-3400
Sherry Lynn Kling


1964 - 2019
Sherry Lynn Kling Obituary
Sherry Lynn Kling, 54, of Kingston, passed away unexpectedly Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at home.

Born Nov. 25, 1964, in Nanticoke, She was the daughter of the late Jaqueline Rish Kling and the late Tracey Kling.

She was a graduate of Nanticoke High School, Class of 1982, and the Wilkes-Barre Vo-Tech licensed practical nursing program.

Sherry is survived by her children, Ashleigh Hillard, Plymouth; and Justin Hillard, Plymouth; and her loving companion of 18 years, Richard Yefko, Kingston. Also surviving are sister, Doreen Royer and her husband, Melvin Royer Jr., Larksville; her precious grandchildren, Jordan and Liliana; nephews, Ian Morgans and Aidan Morgans; niece, Lee Ann Royer; and her beloved Charleigh and Itty Bity.

Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the family.

Arrangements are under the direction of Williams-Hagen Funeral Home, 114 W. Main St., Plymouth.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Nov. 27, 2019
