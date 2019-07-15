Sherry Marchesini Huth, 83, of Menomonie, Wis., passed away peacefully Sunday, June 23, 2019, at her home, with her beloved husband, Pete, by her side.



She was born Dec. 19, 1935, in West Wyoming, to Joseph and Hazel Thomas Marchesini. A graduate of West Wyoming High School, Class of 1953, she attended the University of Wisconsin Eau Claire, Wis., and University of Wisconsin Stout, Menomonie, Wis., where she studied art and fashion. She previously owned a women's apparel shop "Hello Beautiful" on Barstow Street in Eau Claire.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, Joseph Marchesini, Albert Marchesini; sisters, Ann Ducchesi and Emma Mulesky.



Sherry is survived by her husband, Dr. Peter Huth; her son, Gary Schmaltz, Eau Claire, Wis.; her daughter, Jody Lundberg, River Falls, Wis.; grandchildren, Steven Schmaltz, Baraboo, Wis.; Anna Pearson, River Falls, Wis.; Michelle Bogner, River Falls, Wis.; Amber Meyer, Eau Claire, Wis.; and six great-grandchildren; brothers, Gary Marchesini and his wife, Barbara, Cordova, Tenn.; Robert Marchesini, Hop Bottom; David Marchesini, Dallas; and sister, Ann Cummings, Dunmore. Also surviving are numerous nieces.



Memorial donations may be directed to Lymphoma Research Foundation, Wall Street Plaza, 88 Pine St., Suite 2400, New York, NY 10005. Donate a book to your local library or give a book to a child or friend in her memory.



A funeral service will be held Friday, July 19, in St. Mary's Catholic Church, 1812 Lynn Ave., Altoona, Wis., with the Rev. Derek Sakowski officiating. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to noon prior to the funeral Mass. Published in Citizens' Voice on July 15, 2019