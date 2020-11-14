Home

Shirlee Sanders Ide, 96, formerly of Mountain Top, passed away at the home of her son and daughter-in-law Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020.

Shirlee was a daughter of the late Stephen and Helen Hunt Sanders.

Her husband, Lawrence Ide Sr.; and brother, Stephen Sanders Jr., preceded her in death.

Shirlee will be greatly missed by her son, Lawrence Ide Jr. and his wife, Candice Ide, Hunlock Creek.

Shirlee's family will celebrate her life privately.

Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of the Sacred Heart.

Share memories and condolences with Shirlee's family at www.mjmclaughlin.com.


