Shirley A. Dymond, 69, of Monroe Twp., passed away Thursday at Residential Hospice Inpatient Unit of Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre.
Born in Lake Winola, she was the daughter of the late John and Betty Schell Hegedty. She was a graduate of Falls-Overfield High School, Class of 1969. Prior to her retirement, she was employed at the Pump and Pantry, Tunkhannock, for 15 years. She was a member of the Bowman's Creek Free Methodist Church, Monroe Twp.
Preceding her in death were brothers, James, Robert, David and Eddie Hegedty; and sister, Margaret Williams.
Surviving are her husband of 48 years, Stanley; siblings, John Hegedty, Flushing, N.Y.; Barbara Mayewski and her husband, Bruno, Haines City, Fla.; Thomas Hegedty, Tunkhannock; Kenneth Hegedty, Auburn Center; Susie Morgan and her husband, Paul, Jenningsville; Paul Hegedty, Tunkhannock; great-nephew, Brandon Fox, Furlong; great-nieces, Miranda and Casey Fox, Laceyville; niece, Margo Brown; and great-great-nephew; Landon.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday in the Bowman's Creek Free Methodist Church, 6470 Route 309, Monroe Twp.
Interment will be in the Orcutt Grove Cemetery, Noxen.
Friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday in the Bowman's Creek Free Methodist Church.
Arrangements are by the Nulton Kopcza Funeral Home, 5749 Route 309, Beaumont, Monroe Twp. For information, please visit us at www.metcalfeshaver.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Nov. 23, 2019