More Obituaries for Shirley Sitek
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley A. Sitek

Shirley A. Sitek Obituary
Shirley A. Sitek, 85, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, in Wilkes-Barre.

Born in Scranton, she resided in New Jersey for most of her life before moving back to Pennsylvania several years ago.

A talented artist, Shirley worked in the sign business and craft business and gave lessons in ceramics. She was an active member of the Plains Senior Center and crocheted items for charities.

She was predeceased by her sons, Michael Norton and James Norton; and her husband, Joseph Sitek.

She is survived by her sons, Paul Norton and Kevin Norton, daughters, Christine Maguire; and Susan Ivey-Lammers; her first husband, Paul J. Norton; grandchildren, Robert, James, Kayla, Kelly, Cameron and Kara; great-granddaughters, Madison, Rory and Reilly; and her sister, Paulette Straka.

Shirley will be sadly missed by her family and friends.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Jan. 16, 2020
