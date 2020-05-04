Home

Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home
89 Park Ave
Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
(570) 825-3138
Funeral service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Shirley Ann Bogumil

Shirley Ann Bogumil Obituary
Shirley Ann Bogumil, 85, of Wilkes-Barre, and a resident of Allied Services Meade Street Residence, passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020, in WilkesBarre General Hospital, from the COVID-19 virus.

Shirley was born in Wilkes-Barre, a daughter of the late Walter L. and Anna Royek Bogumil. She was a graduate of GAR Memorial High School, Class of 1952. Prior to her retirement, Shirley had been employed for 42 years in the business office by Bell Telephone of Pennsylvania, later Verizon.

Shirley was a member of St. Andrew Parish at St. Patrick's Church, Wilkes-Barre. She was a very devoted aunt to her nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by her brother, Robert W. Bogumil; sisters, Louise Tomko and Jean Smith; brother-in-law, Joseph Tomko; niece, Joann Blazick; nephew, Robert D. Bogumil and his wife, Trina; and grandniece, Jessica Connell.

Surviving are her brothers, Leonard Bogumil and his wife, Darlene, Newport Richie, Fla.; and Walter Bogumil and his companion, Gale, Endwell, N.Y.; sister-inlaw, Rosemary Bogumil, Wilkes-Barre Twp.; nieces and nephews: Sandra Connell, Walter Bogumil, Cindy Barbour, Lisa and Richard Smith, Linda Woyvic, Jeff Bogumil, Walt Bogumil Jr. and Bonnie Sadrian; several great-nieces and great-nephews.

The family would like to extend their many thanks to Dr. Patrick Kerrigan for his care and support that he provided to the family.

Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. There will be no calling hours.

Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Shirley's name to the SPCA of Luzerne County, 524 E. Main St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre.

Condolences can be sent by visiting Shirley's obituary at www.natandgawlas.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 4, 2020
