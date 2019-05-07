Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley Ann Garren. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Shirley Ann Garren, 79, a life resident of Mountain Top, passed away Sunday, May 5, 2019, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center.



Born in Mountain Top, she was the daughter of the late Leonard and Amelia Morgan. Shirley graduated from Fairview High School in 1957 and owned and operated J&S Hoagie Shop for 20 years with her late husband, John.



She was a member of the Christ United Methodist Church and served on the ad board, finance, building committees and was a member of the choir. Shirley served on the Fairview Twp. zoning and planning board and was the first secretary for Mountaintop on the Move.



She enjoyed cooking, yardwork and spending time with her husband on their boat fishing and most of all her grandchildren whom she loved with all of her heart.



Preceding her in death was her husband, John; son, Leonard; sister, Mary Louise Morgan; and brothers, Leonard Morgan Jr. and Del Morgan Sr.; stepson, Michael Garren; and twin grandsons, Christen and Steven Garren.



Surviving are her daughter, Diana Lynn Garren, Georgia; sons, Keith Garren and wife, Michele, Mountain Top; Jonathan Garren and wife, Lisa, Georgia; stepsons, John Garren and wife, Gayla, Dingmens Ferry; and Daniel Garren and wife, Lori, Florida; and her sister, Sheila Franks and husband, Kenneth, Mountain Top; 15 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.



Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday from McCune Funeral Home, Mountain Top. Interment will follow in Albert Cemetery.



Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Shirley Ann Garren, 79, a life resident of Mountain Top, passed away Sunday, May 5, 2019, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center.Born in Mountain Top, she was the daughter of the late Leonard and Amelia Morgan. Shirley graduated from Fairview High School in 1957 and owned and operated J&S Hoagie Shop for 20 years with her late husband, John.She was a member of the Christ United Methodist Church and served on the ad board, finance, building committees and was a member of the choir. Shirley served on the Fairview Twp. zoning and planning board and was the first secretary for Mountaintop on the Move.She enjoyed cooking, yardwork and spending time with her husband on their boat fishing and most of all her grandchildren whom she loved with all of her heart.Preceding her in death was her husband, John; son, Leonard; sister, Mary Louise Morgan; and brothers, Leonard Morgan Jr. and Del Morgan Sr.; stepson, Michael Garren; and twin grandsons, Christen and Steven Garren.Surviving are her daughter, Diana Lynn Garren, Georgia; sons, Keith Garren and wife, Michele, Mountain Top; Jonathan Garren and wife, Lisa, Georgia; stepsons, John Garren and wife, Gayla, Dingmens Ferry; and Daniel Garren and wife, Lori, Florida; and her sister, Sheila Franks and husband, Kenneth, Mountain Top; 15 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday from McCune Funeral Home, Mountain Top. Interment will follow in Albert Cemetery.Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Published in Citizens' Voice on May 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Citizens Voice Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close