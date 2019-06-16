Shirley Ann Kafchinski Leggon, 66, of Pittston and formerly of Taylor, entered eternal rest Thursday, June 13, 2019, at Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore.



Her beloved husband William Leggon Jr. died Feb. 2, 2010. They were joined in marriage on Jan. 21, 1990, in St. George's Orthodox Church, Taylor and together, they started a new beginning.



Born in Scranton on June 24, 1952, she was the only child of Anthony F. and Louise M. Cigna Kafchhinski.



Shirley was a 1971 graduate of Central High School and furthered her education at Penn State in accounting and computer science. For more than 25 years, she was assistant supervisor in the business office at Lackawanna Health Care, Sturges.



She was a life parishioner of St. Paul of the Cross Parish.



Shirley enjoyed traveling, especially to Bradenton, Fla., in the winter months, and while there, she was a member of Fraternal Order of Eagles Post 3174, American Legion Post 24 and Women of the Moose Lodge Chapter 1072.



She and her late husband, enjoyed dancing and were members of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4909, Dupont.



Surviving are a son, Ronald A. Malinchak, Carbondale; two grandchildren, Ronald Jacob and Adria Gabriell, who brought her much joy and comfort; and an aunt, Josephine Cigna.



In addition to her beloved husband, she was preceded in death by her beloved, Regis.



Family and friends are invited to attend Shirley's funeral at 9:15 a.m. Tuesday from Semian Funeral Home, 704 Union St., Taylor, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Sacred Heart of Jesus and Mary Church, 1217 Prospect Ave. Scranton, to be celebrated by the Rev. Scott Sterowski. Friends may call 5 to 7 p.m. Monday.



Published in Citizens' Voice on June 16, 2019