Shirley Ann O'Malia of Plains Twp. passed away Tuesday, April 16, 2019, surrounded by her family while in the care of Timber Ridge Healthcare Facility, Plains Twp.



Born March 7, 1943, she was a daughter of the late Thomas Henry and Anna Mae Metzing Yelland.



Shirley attended Wilkes-Barre Twp. school and the Wilkes-Barre Twp. High School.



She worked alongside her late husband, Robert, and family at O'Malia's Greenhouse, Plains Twp. She loved working with flowers and enjoyed her customers, and making her flower arrangements. She was a true staple in the business and loved by many.



Shirley loved her family, home and garden. Many hours were spent tending to all of her flowers. She was a lover of all things beautiful. She had a passion for life and her family, especially her grandchildren who brought her so much joy. Shirley was always smiling and her compassion for others was a true statement of her faith. She was full of love and kindness. Shirley was the light of her family's life.



She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Robert L. O'Malia, who passed March 18, 2019; and her sister, Daisy M. Eichorn, who passed April 16, 2018.



Shirley is survived by her daughters, Romayne A. Williams and her husband, Ted, Plains Twp.; Candice L. Florek and her husband, Steve, Sugar Notch; grandchildren, Brett Robert Williams; Brady LaRue Williams; and Steven O'Malia Florek; sisters, Anna Louise Mascelli, Plains Twp.; Verna Hogan and her husband, Joe, Forty Fort; Betty McGrady and her husband, Thomas, Middletown, Del.; brothers, Thomas William Yelland and wife, Dorothy, Wilkes-Barre; Robert James Yelland, Wilkes-Barre; and Danny Harold Yelland and his wife, Anna Mae, Hudson; along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.



Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday from Yanaitis Funeral Home Inc., 55 Stark St., Plains Twp. Service will be led by Hospice Chaplin Nathan King. Interment will follow in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Carverton.



Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.



