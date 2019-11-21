|
|
Shirley Etta Swank Jones, 87, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, at ManorCare Center, Kingston.
She was born Sept. 12, 1932, in Wilkes-Barre, to the late James W. Swank and Helen Bush Swank Ellsworth.
She attended school in Swoyersville and graduated from Kingston High School, Class of 1950. She lived most of her life in Kingston, residing the last five years in Plymouth.
Her 31-year marriage to a career World War II And Korea Army veteran, SFC Sammie Jones, allowed her to briefly reside in Aberdeen, Md., and Ft. Lewis, Wash.
Shirley retired from the Wilkes-Barre YMCA, where she was administrative assistant to the director.
Over the course of her business career, she also held part-time bookkeeping positions at Crahall Electric, Courtdale; YMCA of Wayne County; and West Side Tool and Die Company, Kingston.
Shirley, known affectionately as "Giggy," was a warm and loving person. She enjoyed being with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her contagious smile and laughter and never-ending love of life were known by all of her family and friends.
Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents and husband, were siblings, Jack Swank; and George and Richard Ellsworth.
Surviving are her sons, Wayne Jones, Plymouth; Dan Jones and wife, Kim, Denver, Pa.; grandchildren, Ashley Griesemer and husband, Eric; and Nicole Jones and Seth Nagle. She will be most missed by her great-grandchildren, Liam, Averie, Lincoln, Arya, Kendyll and Carson. Also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank all the caregivers at Kingston Manor and Hospice of Sacred Heart who provided her with the highest level of care during her last days.
Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Shavertown.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Harold C. Snowdon Home for Funerals Inc., 420 Wyoming Ave., Kingston.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Nov. 21, 2019