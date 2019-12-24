|
|
With her loving family at her side, Shirley Grabosky, 83, of Pittston, went home to be with the Lord, on Monday, Dec. 23, 2019. Her husband Albert of 62 years passed away in February.
Shirley was born in Pittston to the late Liberty and Ann Polinsky Darbenzio. Shirley worked in the garment industry and was the president of the International Ladies' Garment Workers Union retirees. She was also a member of AIM and the Independent Bible Church of Duryea.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Cheryl; and daughter-in-law, Eileen Marie.
Surviving are her sons, Albert Jr. and Anthony; grandchildren, Christopher, Aimee Grabosky-Rios, Albert Joseph, Jeffrey, Terina Ross, and Tahnee; great-grandchildren, Kaitlyn and Nicholas; brother, Anthony "Red" Darbenzio; sister, Regina "Gina" Russo, brother, James Darbenzio; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday in Independent Bible Church of Duryea at Main and Stephenson streets. Family and friends are invited to pay their respects from 9 to 11 a.m. in the church. Interment will follow in the Pittston Cemetery.
Arrangements are from Ruane & Mudlock Funeral Home Inc., 18 Kennedy St., Pittston. Online condolences can be made at www.ruaneandmudlock.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Dec. 24, 2019