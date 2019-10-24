|
Shirley Hall, 64, of Huntsville, passed away Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, with loving family by her side in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital, following an unknown illness.
She was born in Kingston on July 24, 1955, and was the daughter of Louie Hall, Tampa, Fla., and the late Dorothy Rogers Hall.
Shirley graduated from Lake-Lehman High School in 1973. She served in the United States Air Force as a technical sergeant after 20 years of service. After her honorable discharge, she was employed for 10 years as a claim's processor for Cigna Healthcare, Moosic. Shirley was a loving mother, sister and aunt. She enjoyed crocheting and loved her dog, Jasper.
In addition to her father, Shirley is survived by her daughter, Britney Hall; brothers, Louis Hall, Noxen; the Rev. Christopher Hall, pastor, Commack, N.Y.; and David Hall, Mountain Top; sister, Wendy MacDougall, with whom she resided; nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at noon Saturday from Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc., state Routes 29 and 118, Pikes Creek, with her brother, the Rev. Christopher Hall, pastor of Bethel Baptist Church, Commack, N.Y., officiating.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until noon Saturday prior to the service at the funeral home.
A private interment will be in Huntsville Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, to help the family with final expenses, donations may be made to The Shirley Hall Memorial Fund, c/o Community Bank, 1230 N. Memorial Highway, Shavertown, PA 18708.
Condolences can be made at clswansonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Oct. 24, 2019