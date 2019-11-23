|
Shirley J. Lamoreaux died Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center.
Born in Nanticoke on July 2, 1947, she was the daughter of the late Harold and Emily Cragle Freeman. She worked as an embroiderer at A. Rifkin and Co. She was a member of Oakdale United Methodist Church, Hunlock Creek.
Shirley loved to cook, sew, shop, dance and listening to polkas.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Gary; her parents; and her brother, Duane Freeman.
Shirley will be sadly missed by her sisters, Nancy Freeman, Hanover Twp.; and Doreen Mitchell and fiancé, Don Kemmerer, Alden; her stepchildren, Gary Lamoreaux Jr. and his wife, Kristel, Nanticoke; and Charity Deitzler and her husband, Joseph, Berwick; and her sister-in-law, Donna Freeman and the Cornell family, Sweet Valley.
She is also survived by two grandchildren, Hope and Megan.
A funeral service will be conducted at 3 p.m. Sunday from Lehman Family Funeral Services Inc., 689 Hazle Ave., Wilkes Barre.
Friends are invited to join the family for a visitation from 1 to 3 p.m.
