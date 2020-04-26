|
Shirley J. Lucarino-Savage, 87, of Plains Twp., passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, April 22, 2020.
She was born Jan. 1, 1933, to the late Alfred and Julia (Zugarek) Lucarino.
She was employed by the American Silk Mill, Plains Twp. She married to the late Walter W. Savage Sr. on June 4, 1955, they resided in Plains Twp., where they happily raised their nine children.
Shirley had so much love to give, she devoted her life to her large family. Her hosting family holiday traditions will always be a cherished memory for the entire family. She enjoyed playing bingo, family camping trips and adventures to the casino. She had the beauty of making one smile with her laughter and gift of humor.
She is survived by her sister Arlene Bly; her sons, Robert Savage and his wife, Rita, Hanover Twp.; William Savage and his wife, Jacky, Swoyersville; Darren Savage and his wife, Christine, Exeter; and Scott Savage and his wife, Kelly, Kingston; her daughters, Sharon Bunk and her husband, Joe, Plains Twp.; Donna Drevenik and her boyfriend, Chuck, Bear Creek; Connie Levandowski and her husband, Mike; and Lynn Voychuk and her husband, Mike, Wyoming; 23 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren, all from Plains Twp. and surrounding towns.
She was preceded in death by her husband and her son, Walter W. Savage Jr.; brothers, Alfred Jr., Arthur, Harold, Lawrence and Chester; and her sisters, Anna Klinfelter, Maria Gibbon, Florence Bly and Dolores Mosko.
A private funeral service will be held on Monday at Yanaitis Funeral Home in Plains Twp.
A special acknowledgement to her granddaughters Jill and Kristy for providing compassionate loving care during her final days.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 26, 2020