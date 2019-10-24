|
Shirley Blannett Bradshaw, 86, of Hanover Twp., passed away peacefully Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, surrounded by her loving family at Hampton House, Hanover Twp.
She was born in Wilkes-Barre, the daughter of the late Albert P. and Alice Nieman Blannett. She was a 1951 graduate of James M. Coughlin High School. She also attended Luzerne County Community College and Penn State University.
She was a member of the Northeastern District Choral Festival and the Pennsylvania All-State Chorus. She was a past member of the Junior Mozart Club, Apollo Singing Club, Orpheus Choral Society, Order of the Eastern Star and Dieu le Vieu Auxillary.
She had been an active member of Christ United Presbyterian Church for many years. She was an ordained deacon, treasurer of the Women's Association, treasurer of the Welsh Cookie Baking Project, member and treasurer of the Craft Show Committee, and a past member of the Chancel Choir and the Parish Life Committee. She was very active in organizing bus trips to raise funds for various needs of the church and the needs of the Wyoming Valley Council of Churches.
She was employed by Pennsylvania Gas & Water Company for 37 years, retiring in 1991.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Elmer; sisters, Alice Nixon and Mary Blannett Schramm; brother, Albert P. Blannett; niece, Alice Louise Nixon; and nephew, John Nixon Jr.
She is survived by nephews, Bill Blannett and wife, Ceil; and Al Blannett and wife, Nadine; and numerous grand-nieces and grand-nephews.
Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family from Daniel J. Hughes Funeral & Cremation Service, Wilkes-Barre.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Oct. 24, 2019