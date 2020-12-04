Home

POWERED BY

Corcoran Funeral Home, Inc.
20 South Main Street
Plains, PA 18705
(570) 823-1358
Shirley L. Coffay, 85, of the Miners Mills section of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Thursday morning, Dec. 3, 2020, at her home with her family by her side.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, she was the daughter of the late Grace Jacoby.

Shirley was a graduate of the West Wyoming School District and was employed as a nurse's aide at Valley Crest until her retirement. She was a member of the Knights of Columbus, Council 302 Women's Auxiliary, and Blessed Sacrament Church, Miners Mills, until its closure and merger.

Shirley was a strong-mined person and the rock of our family. She is at peace and out of pain now. Her new life begins with all of her family in heaven. She will always be in our hearts. We love you!

In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, William J. Coffay Sr., on Sept. 25, 2004; her son, William Coffay Jr., in 2009; daughter, Carolyn Hotchkiss, in 2011; and grandsons, Michael, Matthew and Anthony Yanchulis; and Bernard John Ridilla III.

Surviving are her children, Deborah Goodrich and her husband, Edward, Tunkhannock; Patricia Unvarsky and her husband, Tom Sr., Wilkes-Barre; and Timothy Coffay and his wife, Flo, Hughestown; 14 grandchildren, Melissa and her husband, Christopher Scharff; Michelle and her husband, Ken Algure; Annette Goodrich; Bernard Ridilla IV and his wife, Carla; Tom Unvarsky Jr. and his wife, Stacey; Joseph Unvarsky; Clarissa and her husband, Mike Mock; Gino Coffay; Kristy Hotchkiss; Brian Hotchkiss; Corey Boltz; Marissa Zielinski; Danielle and her husband, Mike Collis; 32 great-grandchildren; and nine great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Shirley's family would like to offer a special thank you to the nurses and staff of Bayada Hospice for the wonderful care and compassion given to Shirley.

Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family from Corcoran Funeral Home Inc., 20 S. Main Street, Plains.

Memorial donations may be made to the , 55 W. Wacker Drive, Suite 1150, Chicago, IL 60601, in Shirley's memory.

For additional information or to leave Shirley's family a message of condolence, please visit www.corcoranfuneralhome.com.


