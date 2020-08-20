Home

POWERED BY

Services
George A Strish Inc Funeral Home
105 N Main St
Ashley, PA 18706
(570) 822-8575
Graveside service
Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
Stairville Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Daubert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley L. Daubert

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley L. Daubert Obituary

Shirley L. Daubert, 84, formerly of Slocum Twp., passed away Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at Meadowview Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center, Montrose.

Born in Nanticoke on Sep. 29, 1935, she was the daughter of the late Ralph and Ruth George Heller.

She was employed by RCA, American Tobacco and Dana Perfumes until her retirement. She also attended Slocum United Methodist Church.

Surviving are her loving daughter; Debbie Boyer and her husband, Frank, Nuangola; grandchildren, Ricky Ross, New Mexico; Christopher Boyer and his wife, Kristi, Perkiomenville; Michael Boyer, Dallas; and great-grandson, Henry Boyer.

Graveside committal services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday in Stairville Cemetery, Dorrance Twp. Masks and social distancing are required.

Funeral arrangements are by George A. Strish Inc. Funeral Home, 105 N. Main St., Ashley.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -