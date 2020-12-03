Home

Shirley L. Shannon


1937 - 2020
Shirley L. Shannon Obituary

Shirley L. Shannon, 83, of Pittston, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at The Gardens Nursing Facility, Wilkes-Barre, where she was a resident for the past ten years.

She was born in Pittston on June 19, 1937, and was the daughter of the late Edward and Anna Mae Finley Brown.

Shirley was a member of St. John The Evangelist Church, Pittston. She attended Pittston Area schools and worked many years in the local garment industry.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her sisters, Ann Dawe; and Dorothy Brown; and brothers, Earl, Donny, Joseph, Edwin, Robert and Thomas Brown.

Shirley is survived by her daughter, Denise Shannon, Pittston; and son, Brian, Swoyersville. Also surviving is her niece, Joan Brown; and many additional nieces and nephews.

A blessing service will be privately held in St. Mary's Assumption Cemetery, Hughestown.

Arrangements are made by Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc., 255 McAlpine St., Duryea.

Condolences may be made to www.kiesingerfuneralservices.com.


