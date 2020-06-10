|
|
Shirley M. Myers, 86, of Laporte, passed away Monday, June 8, 2020, at home.
She was born in Hunlock Creek on Jan. 26, 1934, and was the daughter of the late Alfred and Hilda Whitesell Burman.
Shirley graduated from Newport High School in 1952 and then married the love of her life, Russell Myers. She was the bookkeeper for her husband's business, Russell Myers Lumber. Shirley's biggest hobby was playing with her cats and raising her two children. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Shirley enjoyed listening to her favorite country music star, Chris Young.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Russell Myers; sisters, Sylvia Ogin and Luella Young; brother, Roy Burman; grandsons, John Jr. and Brett Cramer; and son-in-law, John Cramer.
Shirley is survived by daughter, Nancy Cramer; son, Robert Myers and Darlene; grandchildren, Adam, Aron and Brad Cramer; five great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family from Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc., state Routes 29 and 118, Pikes Creek.
There will be no public calling hours.
Interment will be in Stairville Cemetery, Mountain Top.
Condolences can be made to clswansonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on June 10, 2020