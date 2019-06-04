Shirley Rose Karis of Kingston passed peacefully in her sleep on the sunny Sunday morning of June 2, 2019.



Born in Wilkes-Barre on Oct. 5, 1937, Shirley was the daughter of the late Mr. William Blecher and Shirley (Scott) Blecher and sister to Ronald Blecher (deceased), Eileen Feher (deceased) and William Blecher.



She met her husband, Peter Karis, on a double date. Pete was actually half of the other pair, but found Shirley so captivating he asked her on a second meet-up instead of his date. The change was a wise one, undoubtedly, as they celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary this past February.



Shirley was a third-generation seamstress, a lineage that helped her support her family while she raised three children. Once they were grown, Shirley ran a daycare from her home for 16 years. It was her connection to children that was apparent up until her death, as she was often seen enjoying lovely little moments conversing with her great-grandchildren at gatherings.



Gathering was important to Shirley. She did her part to bring her family and friends together through her baking, one of her greatest gifts. Her pumpkin pie was unparalleled and leading up to the holidays, it was her tradition to spend days preparing dozens upon dozens of cookies for all to enjoy.



Shirley had a jolly laugh as sweet as the confections she baked that she shared at her table just as generously. Those who remember her most joyful moments remember this laughter and her singing. Shirley was always singing - whether enthusiastically with the radio or humming quietly to herself.



She was a brilliant woman who mastered the crossword puzzle and took care to share in any teachable moments she could with her children, allowing a simple question or interest to blossom into a deep well of learning.



Her inquisitive, gentle spirit (and constant singing) is already missed.



She is survived by her husband, Peter Karis, along with their children, Annette Parmelee and husband, Mark, Dallas; Virginia Backo and husband, Mike, Larksville; and Peter Karis Jr. and partner, Monica Milstead, Baltimore. She is also survived by her only grandson, Joshua Karis and partner, Sara Crolick; her four great-grandchildren, Xavier, Noah, Jameson and Ezra; and her little dog, Korey.



Family and friends are invited to call from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Kopicki Funeral Home, 263 Zerbey Ave., Kingston. Funeral services will be held at Kopicki Funeral Home at 10:30 a.m. Thursday. Published in Citizens' Voice on June 4, 2019