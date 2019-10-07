Home

Baloga Funeral Home, Inc.
1201 Main Street
Pittston, PA 18640
570-655-7333
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Maria Goretti Church
42 Redwood Dr.
Laflin, PA
Shirley T. Yonkoski Obituary
Shirley T. Yonkoski, 82, of Laflin, passed away peacefully Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, surrounded by her loving family, at her home. She was the widow of Joseph R. Yonkoski Jr., who passed away Sept. 21, 2001.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, grew up in Westminster, a daughter of the late Mary Shedlock Dulsky and Edward Dulsky. Shirley graduated with honors from Jenkins Twp. High School, Class of 1955.

She was a beloved mother, grandmother, sister and friend. Shirley was cherished by her family and will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the staff of Preferred Care at Home, Pittston, and Bayada Home Health & Hospice, East Stroudsburg, for their compassionate care given to Shirley.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was also preceded in death by her siblings, Sophie Doherty, John and Joseph Dulsky, Jean Walkowiak, Florence Snee, Mary Dooley and Annie Giza.

She is survived by her daughter, Shirleen Jones and husband, Joseph, Dupont; son, Joseph Richard Yonkoski, Baltimore, Md.; beloved grandson, Joseph Jones Jr.; stepgranddaughters, Amanda Luckenbill and Angela Moser; sisters, Josephine Ward, Helen Wolczyk and Margaret Carroll; several nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in St. Maria Goretti Church, 42 Redwood Drive, Laflin, to be celebrated by the Rev. James J. Walsh, pastor. Entombment will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Carverton.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Baloga Funeral Home Inc., 1201 Main St., Pittston (Port Griffith).

To send a condolence, please visit www.balogafuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Oct. 7, 2019
