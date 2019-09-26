Home

POWERED BY

Services
George A Strish Inc Funeral Home
105 N Main St
Ashley, PA 18706
(570) 822-8575
Calling hours
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
George A Strish Inc Funeral Home
105 N Main St
Ashley, PA 18706
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
George A Strish Inc Funeral Home
105 N Main St
Ashley, PA 18706
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Bardar
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley V. Bardar

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley V. Bardar Obituary
Shirley V. Bardar, RN, 85, of Ashley, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, surrounded by her loving family, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

She was born in Larksville on Nov. 9, 1933, the daughter of the late Clarence and Alice Baranowski Michael.

She was a faithful member of First Welsh Baptist Church, Plymouth. Shirley was a graduate of Plymouth High School and went on to further her education and graduated from Wilkes-Barre General Hospital School of Nursing on August 29, 1954. She was employed by Wilkes-Barre General Hospital for 39 years, until her retirement in 1993.

Shirley enjoyed spending time with her family and was an avid Philadelphia Eagles fan.

Preceding her in death was her husband, Leonard Bardar, in January 2006, and sister, Margaret (Peggy) Kellmel.

Surviving are her loving children, Cheryl Chieffo and her husband, Joe, Ashley; Susan Dryden and her husband, Dixon, Manvel, TX; four grandchildren, Jessica, Daniel, Jennifer and Jordan; sister, Dorothy Bach, Kingston; brother, Clarence Michael Jr. and his wife, Morag, Dallas; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at George A. Strish Inc. Funeral Home, 105 N. Main St., Ashley, with the Rev. Anita Ambrose officiating. Interment will be in Maple Grove Cemetery, Sweet Valley.

Family and friends may call from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to the American Diabetes Association, 63 N. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Sept. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now