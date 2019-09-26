|
|
Shirley V. Bardar, RN, 85, of Ashley, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, surrounded by her loving family, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.
She was born in Larksville on Nov. 9, 1933, the daughter of the late Clarence and Alice Baranowski Michael.
She was a faithful member of First Welsh Baptist Church, Plymouth. Shirley was a graduate of Plymouth High School and went on to further her education and graduated from Wilkes-Barre General Hospital School of Nursing on August 29, 1954. She was employed by Wilkes-Barre General Hospital for 39 years, until her retirement in 1993.
Shirley enjoyed spending time with her family and was an avid Philadelphia Eagles fan.
Preceding her in death was her husband, Leonard Bardar, in January 2006, and sister, Margaret (Peggy) Kellmel.
Surviving are her loving children, Cheryl Chieffo and her husband, Joe, Ashley; Susan Dryden and her husband, Dixon, Manvel, TX; four grandchildren, Jessica, Daniel, Jennifer and Jordan; sister, Dorothy Bach, Kingston; brother, Clarence Michael Jr. and his wife, Morag, Dallas; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at George A. Strish Inc. Funeral Home, 105 N. Main St., Ashley, with the Rev. Anita Ambrose officiating. Interment will be in Maple Grove Cemetery, Sweet Valley.
Family and friends may call from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to the American Diabetes Association, 63 N. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Sept. 26, 2019