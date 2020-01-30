Home

Shirley Yeagle Kelly

Shirley Yeagle Kelly Obituary
Shirley Yeagle Kelly, 87, of Hilton Head Island, S.C., passed away peacefully on Christmas Eve, Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019, at Fraser Center, Hilton Head Island, S.C.

She was the loving wife of Dr. Michael L. Kelly. They celebrated 65 years of marriage together before her passing.

Born in Rome, she was the daughter of the late Jake Yeagle and the late Ethel Meckes Yeagle. She was a graduate of Rome High School, East Stroudsburg State Teacher's College and obtained a master's degree from Marywood College. Mrs. Kelly taught at Northeast Bradford School District, Mountain View School District, and was a faculty member at Marywood University. After leaving Marywood, Shirley and her husband owned and operated Kelly Antiques in Swiftwater, prior to relocating to Hilton Head Island, S.C. She enjoyed decorating, traveling out west and antiquing.

She will be remembered by all of us as an accomplished woman and a dedicated wife and mother and will be deeply missed by all of her friends and family.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Eva Yeagle Chaffee.

Shirley is survived by her husband, Michael; a brother, Bruce Yeagle and his wife, Lois, Windham Center; three daughters, Kim Ballman and her husband, Steve, Annapolis, Md.; Colleen Kelly, Kernersville, N.C.; Kate Cody and her husband, Mike, Hilton Head Island, S.C.; two sons, Kevin Kelly and his wife, Pat, Garden City, N.Y.; and Chris Kelly, Swiftwater; 10 grandchildren, Bridget Duffie; Jill Harrill; Marshall Cody; Christopher Kelly; Michael Kelly; Peter Kelly; Alex Kelly; Billy Dunlap; Emily Hill; and Anna Kelly; and five great-grandchildren.

Private services will be held by the family.

Island Funeral Home and Crematory handled arrangements, islandfuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Jan. 30, 2020
