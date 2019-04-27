Guest Book View Sign Service Information Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home 89 Park Ave Wilkes Barre , PA 18702 (570)-825-3138 Visitation 3:00 PM - 6:00 PM Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home 89 Park Ave Wilkes Barre , PA 18702 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. Elizabeth's Church 5700 Bear Creek Blvd. Bear Creek , PA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Silvio Gagliardi passed away peacefully on the morning of Wednesday, April 24, 2019, in the comfort of his family.



Born on Sept. 9, 1944, in Aprigliano, Italy to Palma and Pasquale Gagliardi, he immigrated to America with nothing more than the shirt on his back and a dream in his heart. He worked hard to become an American citizen and that achievement was a very proud moment in his life.



Over the years, Silvio built a successful local business, Cosenza's Italian Restaurant, which was housed in locations on both South Main and Kidder Street in Wilkes-Barre and eventually a third in Bear Creek Twp. His businesses were always more than a place to eat, it was a home that fostered laughter, conversation and friendship.



In addition, he was a 3rd degree Knight of Columbus with Council 10571 of St. Elizabeth Church in Bear Creek Twp. Silvio will always be remembered as a hardworking man full of charisma, honor and kindness. But most importantly, Silvio's true passion was being surrounded by family and his good friends.



In his retirement, Silvio enjoyed watching Nascar and Formula 1 racing and visiting upstate New York, along with enjoying a meal, Lemon Italian Ice and playing card games with his grandchildren.



In the winters, Silvio looked forward to the beaches on Anna Maria Island, Fla. Silvio always had an uncanny ability to reach people in a deep and positive way. He will be missed by all and certainly not forgotten.



He is preceded in death by his father, Pasquale; mother, Palma; and brother, Luigi.



He is survived by his shopping buddy and partner in crime, Jan Larison, Mexico Point, N.Y.; brother, Mario and wife, Josephine Gagliardi, Oak Ridge, N.J.; brother, Salvatore and wife, Anna, Aprigliano, Italy; daughter, Corinne and husband, Robert Bonk and grandchildren, Alexander and Lucia, Laurel Run; daughter, Pamela and husband, Joseph Masi, and grandchildren, Elizabeth and Emily, Bear Creek Twp.; and daughter, Cathy Gagliardi and grandchildren, Arnaud, Mehdy, Naim, of France; and several nieces and nephews.



Silvio's family would like extend a special thank you to the doctors and nurses at the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, whose care greatly improved his quality of life. In addition, a sincere thank you to the empathy displayed by his lifelong friends Jimmy and Carla Lemardy and Attorney Elliot and Fran Edly.



Family, friends and others whose lives were touched by Silvio Gagliardi are invited to the Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre, on Sunday from 3 to 6 p.m.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday in St. Elizabeth's Church, 5700 Bear Creek Blvd., Bear Creek Twp., to celebrated Silvio's beautiful life. Those attending the Mass are asked to go directly to the church. Entombment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp.



Condolences may be sent by visiting Silvio's obituary at

Silvio Gagliardi passed away peacefully on the morning of Wednesday, April 24, 2019, in the comfort of his family.Born on Sept. 9, 1944, in Aprigliano, Italy to Palma and Pasquale Gagliardi, he immigrated to America with nothing more than the shirt on his back and a dream in his heart. He worked hard to become an American citizen and that achievement was a very proud moment in his life.Over the years, Silvio built a successful local business, Cosenza's Italian Restaurant, which was housed in locations on both South Main and Kidder Street in Wilkes-Barre and eventually a third in Bear Creek Twp. His businesses were always more than a place to eat, it was a home that fostered laughter, conversation and friendship.In addition, he was a 3rd degree Knight of Columbus with Council 10571 of St. Elizabeth Church in Bear Creek Twp. Silvio will always be remembered as a hardworking man full of charisma, honor and kindness. But most importantly, Silvio's true passion was being surrounded by family and his good friends.In his retirement, Silvio enjoyed watching Nascar and Formula 1 racing and visiting upstate New York, along with enjoying a meal, Lemon Italian Ice and playing card games with his grandchildren.In the winters, Silvio looked forward to the beaches on Anna Maria Island, Fla. Silvio always had an uncanny ability to reach people in a deep and positive way. He will be missed by all and certainly not forgotten.He is preceded in death by his father, Pasquale; mother, Palma; and brother, Luigi.He is survived by his shopping buddy and partner in crime, Jan Larison, Mexico Point, N.Y.; brother, Mario and wife, Josephine Gagliardi, Oak Ridge, N.J.; brother, Salvatore and wife, Anna, Aprigliano, Italy; daughter, Corinne and husband, Robert Bonk and grandchildren, Alexander and Lucia, Laurel Run; daughter, Pamela and husband, Joseph Masi, and grandchildren, Elizabeth and Emily, Bear Creek Twp.; and daughter, Cathy Gagliardi and grandchildren, Arnaud, Mehdy, Naim, of France; and several nieces and nephews.Silvio's family would like extend a special thank you to the doctors and nurses at the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, whose care greatly improved his quality of life. In addition, a sincere thank you to the empathy displayed by his lifelong friends Jimmy and Carla Lemardy and Attorney Elliot and Fran Edly.Family, friends and others whose lives were touched by Silvio Gagliardi are invited to the Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre, on Sunday from 3 to 6 p.m.A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday in St. Elizabeth's Church, 5700 Bear Creek Blvd., Bear Creek Twp., to celebrated Silvio's beautiful life. Those attending the Mass are asked to go directly to the church. Entombment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp.Condolences may be sent by visiting Silvio's obituary at www.natandgawlas.com Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Citizens Voice Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close